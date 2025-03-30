Financial Contrast: Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF) versus Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) and Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Tokens.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -93.68% -368.57% -61.12% Tokens.com -454.36% -40.05% -36.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Tokens.com 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Tokens.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 296.04%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Tokens.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Tokens.com”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $58.22 million 0.16 -$60.42 million ($3.16) -0.16 Tokens.com $740,000.00 35.96 -$10.14 million ($0.01) -22.00

Tokens.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group. Tokens.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group beats Tokens.com on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities. The company is based in Midland, Pennsylvania.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

