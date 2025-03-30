UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Position Lifted by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the third quarter valued at $442,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,855 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 412,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after buying an additional 142,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $44.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $43.76. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.22, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.61. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.14 and a 52-week high of $47.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 688.00%.

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.