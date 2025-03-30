Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,767 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 773 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COO. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO opened at $83.77 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.29.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.25 million. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

