Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $269.31 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,125,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 485,204 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $269,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $406,974.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,905,025 shares in the company, valued at $883,197,974.75. This trade represents a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,095.10. This represents a 185.08 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,943 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

