Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 46,931 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,941,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,931 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $49,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.76. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.