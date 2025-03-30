The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Holdings Decreased by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,867,989 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,185 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $207,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,588.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 1.2 %

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $57.07. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.7415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.