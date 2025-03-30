Insider Selling: Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Sells 14,630 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 14,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$98,752.50.

Kelt Exploration Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$6.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.61. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$5.45 and a 12-month high of C$7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

