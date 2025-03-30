Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dollar General stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $164.12.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DG shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

