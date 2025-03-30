Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $67.07 Million Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,754,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 118,255 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $67,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Interface by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 499.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Interface by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Interface in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Interface Stock Down 3.1 %

TILE stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.51 million. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interface

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $297,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,725.66. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $748,125. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Interface Profile

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.