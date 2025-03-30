Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 140,540 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,697,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,540 shares during the period. Sanofi comprises approximately 1.3% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $371,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 952.6% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SNY opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $60.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

