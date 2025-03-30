Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,803 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,800,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

