Brokerages Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT at $59.00

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moderna from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $99.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38. Moderna has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $170.47.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

