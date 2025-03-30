Brokerages Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT at $59.00

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moderna from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $99.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38. Moderna has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $170.47.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
