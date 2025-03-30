Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,516 shares during the quarter. Kanzhun makes up approximately 2.7% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 32,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 812.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,120,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,607,000 after buying an additional 6,339,911 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,195,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after buying an additional 222,160 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BZ. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Kanzhun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.46. Kanzhun Limited has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $22.74.

Kanzhun Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

