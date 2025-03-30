Bullseye Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QHDG)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QHDG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,211 shares during the period. Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bullseye Investment Management LLC owned 0.61% of Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,158,000.

Get Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF alerts:

Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ QHDG opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27. Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $27.66.

Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

(Free Report)

The Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF (QHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund provides a perpetual, partial downside hedge to stock exposure similar to the Nasdaq-100 Index. The funds objective is to provide some upside potential with lower volatility QHDG was launched on Aug 20, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QHDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.