Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $21,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 286.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 54,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.63.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $173.32 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

