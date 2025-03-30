L & S Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

