Rock Creek Group LP Decreases Stock Holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Rock Creek Group LP lessened its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the quarter. SolarWinds comprises approximately 0.2% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SolarWinds by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 106,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,623 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter worth $1,496,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Price Performance

NYSE:SWI opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Equities analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

SWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

