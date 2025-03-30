L & S Advisors Inc Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $669,036,000 after acquiring an additional 44,294 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $370,062,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 903,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $345,664,000 after purchasing an additional 152,965 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $275,111,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 666,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $261,956,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 14.2 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $293.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $364.63 and its 200-day moving average is $339.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup set a $330.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.72.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

