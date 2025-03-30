Rock Creek Group LP Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 463,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF makes up 3.9% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $46,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,751,000 after acquiring an additional 913,719 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,222,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 112,333 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 902,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after buying an additional 313,932 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 551,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 354,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,415,000 after buying an additional 37,095 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL stock opened at $100.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.03. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $100.30.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.