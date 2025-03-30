Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FOF opened at $12.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $13.39.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
