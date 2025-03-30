Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOF opened at $12.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $13.39.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.