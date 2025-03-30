Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBCPK) Announces Interim Dividend of $1.24

Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBCPK – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.238 per share on Sunday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th.
Westpac Banking Stock Performance
