Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBCPK) Announces Interim Dividend of $1.24

Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBCPK – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.238 per share on Sunday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th.

Westpac Banking Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.