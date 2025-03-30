Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Sold by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,198,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,283 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cosan by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Cosan during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cosan by 114.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Cosan during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Cosan in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Cosan Stock Performance

Shares of CSAN stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69. Cosan S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

