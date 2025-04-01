Lokken Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,892,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,254,000 after purchasing an additional 129,560 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 393,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,482,000 after acquiring an additional 34,110 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after acquiring an additional 21,092 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,203,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TM. Macquarie upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:TM opened at $176.76 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $159.04 and a one year high of $248.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

