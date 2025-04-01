Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,596,000 after buying an additional 2,641,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 803.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,084,000 after buying an additional 1,690,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $100,943,009.64. This represents a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 824,937 shares of company stock valued at $100,327,453. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.24.

View Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.93 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.19. The firm has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.