Lokken Investment Group LLC Buys 4,618 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 4th quarter worth $257,378,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,093,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,386 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 925,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,747,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 758,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,292,000 after purchasing an additional 43,207 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 676,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 207,154 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.17. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

