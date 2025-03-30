Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €50.20 ($54.57) and last traded at €50.66 ($55.07). Approximately 1,063,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €50.74 ($55.15).

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €53.97 and its 200-day moving average is €52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

