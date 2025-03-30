Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Director Salim Manji Sells 28,400 Shares

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN – Get Free Report) Director Salim Manji sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.09, for a total value of C$371,673.64.
Extendicare Price Performance
Extendicare Inc has a one year low of C$6.18 and a one year high of C$10.90.
Extendicare Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Extendicare
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.