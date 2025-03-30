Insider Selling: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CEO Sells $264,202.88 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 124,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $264,202.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,262,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,449.76. This trade represents a 8.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Getty Images Price Performance

GETY opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Getty Images had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GETY. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.45 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, March 24th. Benchmark cut their price target on Getty Images from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Images currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Getty Images

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.