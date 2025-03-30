iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Down 28.6% in March

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,971,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,878. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1981 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,299,000 after buying an additional 57,363 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,283,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,612,000 after purchasing an additional 137,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,447,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,799,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,700,000 after purchasing an additional 219,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,513,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

