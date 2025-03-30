iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Down 28.6% in March

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,971,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,878. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1981 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
