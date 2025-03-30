Medical Stocks To Research – March 30th

Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, Walmart, UnitedHealth Group, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares issued by companies that operate within the healthcare sector, including firms involved in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare services. These stocks offer investors the opportunity to participate in the growth and innovation of the medical industry, though they can also be subject to regulatory and market risks specific to the healthcare field. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $820.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,500. The company has a market cap of $777.78 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $844.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $836.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $711.40 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

AbbVie stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.12. 6,477,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,704,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.95. The firm has a market cap of $362.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $218.66.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,780,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,910,594. The company has a market capitalization of $682.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.32.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $515.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $508.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.24. The company has a market cap of $471.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $630.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.18. 12,390,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,054,969. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.10. The company has a market capitalization of $225.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.04 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

