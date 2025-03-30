Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of JMM stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 19,560 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $840,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

