Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of JMM stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $6.47.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
