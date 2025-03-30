iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ESMV opened at $28.41 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.80.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.0888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
