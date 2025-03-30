iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESMV opened at $28.41 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.0888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF ( NASDAQ:ESMV Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

