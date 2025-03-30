Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.1 %

ARE opened at $95.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.01 and its 200-day moving average is $105.71. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 841,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 903,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,140,000 after purchasing an additional 42,825 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

