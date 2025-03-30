EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Stock Price Up 3% – Should You Buy?

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.75. 3,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 36,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

EpicQuest Education Group International Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EpicQuest Education Group International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EpicQuest Education Group International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of EpicQuest Education Group International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college.

