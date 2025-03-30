Stage Harbor Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $92.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

