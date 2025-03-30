Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and traded as low as $6.46. Interlink Electronics shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 15,383 shares trading hands.

Interlink Electronics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $43.04 million, a PE ratio of 73.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interlink Electronics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Interlink Electronics by 46.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interlink Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interlink Electronics by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally.

