RWA Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,371 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $26,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of RTX by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of RTX by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,910,000 after purchasing an additional 375,781 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of RTX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in RTX by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $131.68 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $97.03 and a 12-month high of $136.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.59 and its 200-day moving average is $123.03. The stock has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

