James S. Abernethy Sells 500 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) Director James S. Abernethy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $14,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,461.12. This trade represents a 0.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Down 4.7 %
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $149.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.60.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 15.08%.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.