Insider Buying: Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Senior Officer Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Eugene Chi-Yen Lei acquired 1,500 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.30 per share, with a total value of C$16,950.00.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

TSE:HBM opened at C$10.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.93. The firm has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$9.08 and a 52-week high of C$14.33.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBM. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HBM

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.