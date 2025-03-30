Insider Buying: Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Senior Officer Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Eugene Chi-Yen Lei acquired 1,500 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.30 per share, with a total value of C$16,950.00.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance
TSE:HBM opened at C$10.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.93. The firm has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$9.08 and a 52-week high of C$14.33.
Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
