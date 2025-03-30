Life Planning Partners Inc Lowers Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Life Planning Partners Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,936.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.