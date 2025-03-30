MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Short Interest Down 25.4% in March

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,700 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 950,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MAIA Biotechnology by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 35,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in MAIA Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $31,000. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIA Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of MAIA opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84. MAIA Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.20.

MAIA Biotechnology Company Profile

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

