Life Planning Partners Inc Sells 715 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Life Planning Partners Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289,340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $323,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,189,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,971 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,284.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,782,000 after purchasing an additional 629,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,169,000.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.67 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

