Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $7.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,610 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter.

CEMB stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

