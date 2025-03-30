Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 276,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52,252 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $111,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in CACI International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 3,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CACI International by 10.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total transaction of $112,358.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,780.30. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI opened at $373.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $588.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $372.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CACI International from $536.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.31.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

