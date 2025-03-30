Watchman Group Inc. Buys 4,759 Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Watchman Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TBLL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 74.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 348.1% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 21,983 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TBLL stock opened at $105.52 on Friday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $105.28 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.63.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3637 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

