Portland Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 2.2% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $17,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 123,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 140.5% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,554,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,616,000 after purchasing an additional 22,468 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.