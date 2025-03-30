Tucker Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 310.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,248,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,173,000 after buying an additional 1,474,869 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,414,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,072 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,550,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 52,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,102,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,085,000 after purchasing an additional 229,094 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.1703 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

