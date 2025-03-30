Hartree Partners LP Invests $2.55 Million in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 74,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000. Bristow Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

VTOL opened at $31.79 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $353.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.93%.

In other Bristow Group news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 11,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $386,926.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,176,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,912,997.16. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maryanne Miller sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,173 shares in the company, valued at $616,411.95. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,792. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

