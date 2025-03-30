Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Purchased by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,727,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691,269 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $47,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 24.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,076,000 after purchasing an additional 582,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,429,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 63,346 shares during the last quarter. Emeth Value Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $17,980,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 553.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 963,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 815,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 595,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Burford Capital

In other Burford Capital news, insider David Perla sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $43,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,164.29. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Bogart sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $1,314,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,606,422.85. This trade represents a 16.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,305 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.62). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burford Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

