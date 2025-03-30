Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 124.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 167,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 94.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 205,241 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,358,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,693,000 after purchasing an additional 34,272 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AROC opened at $26.41 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

